Ryan Ledson could feature for Preston as they play host to Middlesbrough

Ryan Ledson could feature for Preston as they prepare to host Middlesbrough.

The midfielder returned to training following his recovery from a knee operation and could get his first minutes since February.

Paul Huntington could also feature for the final time as the veteran defender is set to leave Deepdale after nearly a decade at the club.

Both Andrew Hughes and Mikey O’Neill are doubts with foot injuries while Ched Evans has returned to training.

Paddy McNair is available for selection for Middlesbrough as they prepare to travel to Lancashire.

The midfielder has recovered from a bout of illness that saw him ruled out against Stoke.

There are no other injury worries for Boro as they battle for a play-off spot.

Matt Crooks returned from suspension and scored two goals against the Potters last weekend and is expected to line up again.