Courtney Baker-Richardson a doubt for Newport ahead of Rochdale clash

Courtney Baker-Richardson is a doubt for Newport ahead of their clash with Rochdale.

The forward was substituted off against Port Vale and will be checked for the Dale game.

Exiles boss James Rowberry confirmed that wing-back Ryan Haynes may also be unavailable after coming off against Vale.

Mickey Demetriou is expected to be sidelined.

Jimmy Keohane will be absent for Rochdale when they face the Exiles.

The midfielder is sidelined after suffering a problem with a recurring shoulder injury and is expected to have surgery on it.

Jimmy McNulty is back available after returning from illness while Liam Kelly has also returned to fitness and both could be options for manager Robbie Stockdale.

Paul Downing is a long-term absentee for Dale after fracturing his ankle.