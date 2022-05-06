Palace boss Patrick Vieira believes some at Watford ‘playing for their careers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Palace boss Patrick Vieira believes some at Watford ‘playing for their careers’

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 2.25pm
Patrick Vieira believes a number of the Watford players will be “playing for their careers” when they visit Selhurst Park (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes a number of the Watford players will be “playing for their careers” when they visit Selhurst Park (John Walton/PA)

Patrick Vieira believes a number of the Watford players will be “playing for their careers” when they take on his Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Watford’s relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed when they travel to boss Roy Hodgson’s former club, with the Hornets needing favourable results elsewhere, a goal difference swing and wins in all of their remaining matches to remain in the top flight.

However, despite the Hornets’ situation, Vieira expects them to come out fighting.

“Mathematically still anything can happen so while there is hope I expect them to be fighting,” the Crystal Palace boss said.

“We expect them to work hard.

“When you get to this position players are playing for their careers and some are playing to have different opportunities at the end of the season.

“There won’t be a lot of space for us to express ourselves. We’ll have to move the ball quickly.”

Watford are on their third manager of the season in Hodgson, and the Crystal Palace boss believes taking over when the 74-year-old did was always going to be a challenge.

Vieira said: “It’s always difficult going to a team in the middle of the season, especially when they’re not doing well. Stability will help you have success.

“When going to a team struggling it’s always a massive challenge and it’s going to be difficult for any manager.”

Wilfried Zaha scored when he was used in a more central role against Southampton, however Vieira admitted the forward will have to be persuaded to adopt the role.

Vieira added: “We had a few conversations about it. He doesn’t say no but it takes time for him to buy into it.

“Wilfried loves football so you can put him on the right, he will complain and still do the job. Put him at the nine and he’ll do the same. He’s good because he can play all three positions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier