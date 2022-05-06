Giovanni van Bronckhorst to assess Rangers’ options ahead of Dundee United match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst to assess Rangers’ options ahead of Dundee United match

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 2.27pm
Rangers’ manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his options before the visit of Dundee United (PA)
Rangers’ manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his options before the visit of Dundee United (PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his squad ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday.

Joe Aribo had to come off just before half-time in the Europa League semi-final win over RB Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday night with a head knock.

Kemar Roofe did not make the squad as he tries to recover from a knee injury while defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.

Dundee United striker Marc McNulty was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury which he suffered against Mothewell last weekend.

Midfielder Kevin McDonald has recovered from injury and is back in the squad.

Calum Butcher is unlikely to play for the rest of the campaign because of a personal issue while Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) have also played their last games of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier