Barrow could include Aaron Amadi-Holloway against Northampton By Press Association May 6 2022, 2.39pm Aaron Amadi-Holloway, top, could feature for Barrow (PA) Aaron Amadi-Holloway could feature for Barrow as they face Northampton in the final match of the Sky Bet League Two season. The striker returned to training following a spell on the sidelines with injury and could be in contention for the Cobblers clash. Defender Connor Brown will also be checked after picking up a niggle. Josh Kay is expected to line-up after his return from suspension against Swindon while Tom Beadling could get more minutes and started in that game following a return from injury. Northampton will check on the fitness of Aaron McGowan for the game. The right-back picked up a knock in the draw against Exeter last weekend and his fitness will be checked. Joseph Mills was brought on in his place and could line-up again if McGowan is struggling for fitness. Cobbers boss Jon Brady otherwise has a full squad to choose from as his side push for automatic promotion.