The talking points as the Premier League enters the home straight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The talking points as the Premier League enters the home straight

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 2.59pm
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp continue to battle for the title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp continue to battle for the title (Martin Rickett/PA)

There is plenty to play for at both ends of the table as a fascinating Premier League campaign enters the home straight.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the main talking points.

Can the Burnley bump continue?

Not even the Turf Moor hierarchy could have predicted quite how well their decision to sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche would go. In charge since 2012, the club acted after a run of five defeats in six matches left them 18th and four points adrift of safety. Fast forward three weeks and caretaker Mike Jackson’s magic touch has them up to 16th, having followed the draw at West Ham by beating Southampton, Wolves and Watford. Burnley’s Under-23 manager will look to keep up their great escape act at home to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. Steven Gerrard’s men beat Norwich last time out, confirming the Canaries’ relegation, but are likely to find it tougher at Turf Moor.

Watford to wave goodbye this weekend?

Roy Hodgson is Watford's third manager of the season
Roy Hodgson is Watford’s third manager of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

It is a matter of when, rather than if, Watford join Norwich in making an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship. A campaign that started under Xisco Munoz and took in Claudio Ranieri’s unsuccessful reign will end under Roy Hodgson, who has confirmed he will be leaving Vicarage Road at the end of the season and expects to retire. The 74-year-old will not want to go down with a whimper and knows the Hornets will be relegated unless they win at his former club Crystal Palace. Results elsewhere could see that happen anyway as another top-flight season of managerial upheaval and high player churn failed.

Will rampant Liverpool continue quadruple quest?

Jurgen Klopp’s relentless side turn their attention to their Premier League title push buoyed by sealing their place in the Champions League final. Tuesday’s semi-final second leg success at Villarreal was harder than predicted but that 3-2 comeback win in Spain sealed a 5-2 aggregate triumph and shot at glory in Paris against Real Madrid. Their dreams of an unprecedented quadruple are alive and the Reds must keep winning in the hope that leaders Manchester City slip up. Liverpool will attempt to maintain pressure and go top, at least for the evening, by beating top-four hopefuls Tottenham in Saturday’s mouth-watering Anfield encounter. Antonio Conte’s side are fifth and two points behind Tottenham ahead of the midweek north London derby, meaning this is set up to be a full-throttle encounter.

Can leaders City bounce back from semi slip-up?

As Liverpool look to maintain momentum, shell-shocked Manchester City have to drag themselves off the floor. Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the semi-final first leg and looked comfortable in Wednesday’s return fixture at Real Madrid, only to be hit by two late sucker-punch goals before Karim Benzema’s extra-time penalty confirmed their stunning exit. “It is tough for us, I cannot deny,” Guardiola said. “We were so close to the Champions League final. Now we need to process that and come back, with our people at home and in the last four games we have.” The Premier League provides a shot at silverware this season and Eddie Howe’s impressive Newcastle side will attempt to rub salt into the wounds of the leaders on Sunday. Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium crowd will need to rouse the troops.

Can Toffees build on Chelsea win?

Frank Lampard needs to lead Everton to another win
Frank Lampard needs to lead Everton to another win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Frank Lampard’s Everton occupy the final relegation berth, two points behind Leeds and Burnley, but things would have been so much worse had they not dug deep in last weekend’s memorable 1-0 win against Chelsea. That result gave the Toffees hope and kept matters in their own hands, as they have a game in hand on the two teams directly above them. Everton have five fixtures remaining and travel Leicester on Sunday afternoon. The Foxes will be nursing their wounds following the Europa Conference League semi-final loss to Roma and Brendan Rodgers is intent on finishing the season strongly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier