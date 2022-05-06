Stephen Quinn to be assessed as Mansfield get ready to take on Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Stephen Quinn to be assessed as Mansfield get ready to take on Forest Green

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 3.06pm
Stephen Quinn is a doubt for Mansfield against Forest Green (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Stephen Quinn will be assessed for Mansfield ahead of their clash with Forest Green.

The midfielder picked up a hip injury in the win against Crawley last month and will be checked.

James Perch came in and started at right-back in place of Quinn, while George Lapslie moved into midfield.

Captain Ollie Clarke started on the bench for the Salford game after being sidelined with a groin injury and could get minutes against Rovers.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Forest Green as they travel to the One Call Stadium.

The only long-term absentee for the side is Matty Stevens, who ruptured his ACL and brought his season to an end.

Although they are already promoted, Forest Green will be aiming to finish as league champions with the title race running down to the final day.

There is only one point separating Rovers and top-of-the-table Exeter in the race to become League Two champions.

