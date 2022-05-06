Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot almost certain to miss out as Stoke entertain Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot almost certain to miss out as Stoke entertain Coventry

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 3.11pm
Josh Maja is unlikely to feature in Stoke's final game of the season
Josh Maja is unlikely to feature in Stoke’s final game of the season (Leila Coker/PA)

Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot will almost certainly miss Stoke’s final Sky Bet Championship game of the season against Coventry.

Maja may have played his last game for the Potters as the on-loan Bordeaux striker is nursing a knee injury that led to his absence in the defeat at Middlesbrough last weekend.

Neither the Nigeria international nor defender Wilmot, who is suffering with pain in his calf, have trained this week so it is expected the pair will miss out.

Defenders Liam Moore and Harry Souttar remain sidelined with injury.

Coventry are set to be boosted by the return of Matty Godden for the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Godden has been sidelined for the Sky Blues’ last half a dozen matches because of a calf strain he suffered last month, but the striker looks set for a bench role on the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Captain Liam Kelly also comes back into the reckoning, with the midfielder missing out in the 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield last weekend following his positive Covid test.

Defender Fankaty Dabo (hamstring) and midfielder Ben Sheaf (ankle) will both miss out.

