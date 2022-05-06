My job is to protect Everton: Frank Lampard responds to FA misconduct charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
My job is to protect Everton: Frank Lampard responds to FA misconduct charge

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 3.22pm
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been charged with misconduct by the FA (Richard Sellers/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been charged with misconduct by the FA (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists his priority is to fight for what is best for the club after landing a Football Association misconduct charge this week.

The charge relates to the former Chelsea’s midfielder’s comments about Stuart Atwell’s officiating of the Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield last month, which it is alleged constituted improper conduct as they implied bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee.

Lampard was unhappy his side did not get a penalty with the score at 0-0 when Anthony Gordon, who had already been booked for diving, went down under a challenge from Joel Matip.

In his post-match press conference, the Toffees boss suggested that had the incident happened to a Liverpool player the outcome would have been different.

“It’s an emotional game, isn’t it? My first job is to protect Everton Football Club for the players, for the club itself and for the fans,” said Lampard, who has until Monday to respond to the FA charge.

“I can’t talk about it. I’ve got to reply to the FA and at this point I can’t speak more about it.”

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester, where relegation-threatened Everton will look to win their first league match away from home since August, Lampard played down any injury concerns over Richarlison.

“Yeah, Richy’s got a bit of a sore ankle from the one he twisted at Liverpool. That’s sort of been around since then, but hopefully will be fine,” said the Everton boss of a forward who has scored four in his last five outings.

Lampard will have midfielder Andre Gomes back in the squad but not on-loan Donny Van De Beek (groin).

Everton’s relegation fight could also be boosted by the return of defender Ben Godfrey, who was in danger of missing the end of the season with a thigh injury sustained in the home game against Leicester on April 20.

“Ben Godfrey is not fit but will hopefully be training with us in the middle of next week,” said Lampard.

