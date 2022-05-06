Leyton Orient set to name unchanged side against Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens could name an unchanged side for their final game of the season against Tranmere.

Wellens has reported no new injuries following last week’s win at Crawley, where he handed Zech Obiero his full debut.

Obiero is hoping to continue in midfield, while Hector Kyprianou, Alex Mitchell and Jordan Brown could retain their starting places after returning at Crawley.

Shadrach Ogie serves the second game of his three-match ban and fellow defender Tom James could feature after a long-term hamstring injury.

Tranmere’s Callum McManaman is back in contention after recently missing out due to concussion.

Boss Micky Mellon almost has a fully-fit squad to choose from as his side cling to their outside play-off chances.

Rovers must win and hope that Swindon and Sutton both slip up if they are to snatch a seventh-placed finish.

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy returned in last week’s home win against Oldham after a knock and Mellon’s only absentee is defender Nat Knight-Percival.