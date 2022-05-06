Paul Coutts suspended as Bristol Rovers chase promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers will be without Paul Coutts for their final game of the regular season against already-relegated Scunthorpe.

The 33-year-old midfielder was dismissed in stoppage time of Rovers’ dramatic 4-3 win at Rochdale last week for violent conduct and an unsuccessful appeal means he will face a four-game suspension.

Veteran Glenn Whelan may come in to replace Coutts for Joey Barton’s fourth-placed team.

If results go their way, Rovers could secure promotion to Sky Bet League One with a win.

Jack Moore-Billam is back available for selection for Scunthorpe as they prepare to play their final game in the Football League.

The 18-year-old was ruled out with illness for last week’s game against Hartlepool but should be back in time for Saturday.

Midfielder Harvey Cribb, 16, returned to action last week and played 65 minutes but will be hoping to be involved throughout this time around.

It is unclear whether George Taft will be involved – he has missed recent games with a stomach problem.