N’Golo Kante and Jorginho ruled out of Wolves clash

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

The influential midfielders remain sidelined with minor injuries so will not feature at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to battle a back complaint, with Ben Chilwell a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage will not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Daniel Podence, who has missed three games due to a foot issue but done some training ahead of this fixture.

Nelson Semedo will not play again this season after coming off injured in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Brighton, and Max Kilman is sidelined by an ankle problem.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang.