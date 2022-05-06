St Mirren missing loanees Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones against Dundee By Press Association May 6 2022, 4.07pm Jordan Jones is unavailable for St Mirren (Liam McBurney/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Mirren loan duo Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have returned to respective parent clubs Wolves and Wigan to have injuries assessed. Boss Stephen Robinson will be without the pair for the visit of bottom side Dundee on Saturday. Defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both out. Dundee have the squad which was available for Aberdeen last week. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains out with a knee problem. Defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier St Mirren wait for injury updates on Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone spirit and thinks survival can be achieved Aberdeen without suspended Ross McCrorie for Dundee clash Callum Davidson to select from unchanged squad as St Johnstone host St Mirren