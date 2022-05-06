Abbie Eaton believes it could be seven years before woman driver makes it in F1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Abbie Eaton believes it could be seven years before woman driver makes it in F1

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 4.09pm Updated: May 6 2022, 4.15pm
W Series driver Abbie Eaton believes it could be five to seven years before there is a woman F1 driver (Tim Goode/PA)
W Series driver Abbie Eaton believes it could be five to seven years before there is a woman F1 driver (Tim Goode/PA)

W Series racing driver Abbie Eaton believes it could be five to seven years before there is a woman F1 driver, although she is looking forward to the start of the W series.

The 2022 W Series season opener will form part of a doubleheader alongside Formula One’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Eaton, who was the official driver for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s Grand Tour, is looking forward to the weekend.

“It’s going to be a learning weekend I think, probably I’m confident about where I’m going to be but you never really know until you get in the car and see exactly what’s what,” said Eaton.

“A new track which I’m quite pleased about because it makes it a little bit less (for me) to catch up on in comparison – so if the first round was Barcelona, the girls all went testing there and it’s not a track I know.

“So it’s a great opening round, first time it’s going to be there so I think there’s a lot of excitement and hype around the weekend as well and for me it’ll just be a case of seeing how my body plays ball, if it doesn’t play ball.

“Things that I’ve worked on that are good, things that need improvement and just see where I am in the pecking order with everyone, because we’ve not – apart from obviously the test week – we’ve not all been on track together.”

The W Series will race at eight Grand Prix weekends during the 2022 season, including five new venues.

However, Eaton believes there could be a wait for a woman F1 driver.

Eaton added: “Five to seven years. I think probably there are obviously a lot of young talented people coming through in our championship and we’ve got a few young drivers as well but I think probably the ones that will actually make it are probably still in karts at the moment.

“I think given their development time, and if they’re picked up at the right moment then I think probably seven years or so.

“It’s got to be the first person that gets into F1 for a full drive, before that I think there will be opportunities for girls to do FP1 or whatever but I think for a full-time female F1 driver it will be that length of time.”

The W Series will be shown on Sky Sports for the first time this season in a move from Channel 4, starting in Miami and finishing in Mexico on October 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]