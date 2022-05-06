Elias Melkersen unhappy with his Hibs displays but vows to do better next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elias Melkersen unhappy with his Hibs displays but vows to do better next season

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 4.47pm
Elias Melkersen is hoping to impress for Hibernian next season (Jane Barlow/PA)
Elias Melkersen is hoping to impress for Hibernian next season (Jane Barlow/PA)

Elias Melkersen has told Hibernian supporters they will see the best of him next season after claiming he has not done well enough since his January arrival.

The highly-regarded 19-year-old Norwegian striker was signed amid much hype from Bodo/Glimt in the winter transfer window.

Although he has found himself playing regularly as a result of injuries to other attackers like Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet, Melkersen is disappointed with the way he has performed overall.

He is aspiring to reproduce the form he showed when scoring a double in a Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell in March – his only goals for Hibs so far – on a more consistent basis.

“It’s been good to get some minutes but I don’t think I have been good enough,” said Melkersen, reflecting on his early months at Easter Road. “We need to win more games and I need to score more goals. I take responsibility for not doing that so I need to get better every day.

“Scottish football is more physical, with bigger players, and the game is faster than I was used to so I need to be smarter and find the right spaces to go into. It takes time but it’s good when you get game time like I have been doing now.
“Experience makes you better and more confident so I think it will help me for next season. I think this year has been a year with some ups and downs but I think next season will be very good. You haven’t seen the best of me.

“The Motherwell game was a snapshot of what I can do. I need to get to that level every match.”

Caretaker manager David Gray insists Melkersen has done well considering he was “flung in at the deep end”.

“His running stats are off the charts and his application’s great,” said Gray. “He probably got his opportunity a wee bit earlier than he expected and was flung in at the deep end. He’s done really well but he’s probably trying to adapt to the physicality of Scottish football. He should use the experiences he’s had this year to develop his game further, which we’ll help him to do.”

Another overseas attacker signed in January has already left the club after American Chris Mueller was allowed to join Chicago Fire in midweek, just over three months after joining from Orlando City.

“It’s disappointing for everyone,” said Gray, ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Aberdeen. “He’d have wanted to play more and as a club you don’t always get it right for a variety of reasons. It’s not always about ability or application.

“As a boy, he was absolutely fine and he was great around the training ground but I think he just found a change in intensity. Some people take longer to settle than others and ultimately an opportunity came for him to go home and that’s what he wanted to do.”

