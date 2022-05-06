Allan Campbell set to be available as Luton look to secure play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Allan Campbell set to be available as Luton look to secure play-off spot

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 4.51pm
Allan Campbell could return for Luton for the visit of Reading. (Leila Coker/PA)
Luton should have Allan Campbell available for their crucial final-day Sky Bet Championship fixture at home to Reading.

The Hatters occupy the final play-off spot as things stand and will be aiming to secure their shot at promotion with a win.

Campbell felt a tight hamstring during the warm-up against Fulham on Monday night so was not risked for the 7-0 thrashing.

Luton have plenty of players missing though, with Fred Onyedinma (hamstring) joining the likes of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee), Glen Rea (hamstring) and James Shea (knee) on the sidelines.

Reading are now safe from relegation but manager Paul Ince has several players absent through injury.

Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater is touch and go after taking a knock while Tom Holmes (virus) is out.

Andy Yiadom – voted the Royals player of the season – is missing with a broken toe.

Femi Azeez, Felipe Araruna, Scott Dann, Tom Ince, Andy Rinomhota and John Swift are also on a lengthy injury list.

