Allan Campbell set to be available as Luton look to secure play-off spot

Luton should have Allan Campbell available for their crucial final-day Sky Bet Championship fixture at home to Reading.

The Hatters occupy the final play-off spot as things stand and will be aiming to secure their shot at promotion with a win.

Campbell felt a tight hamstring during the warm-up against Fulham on Monday night so was not risked for the 7-0 thrashing.

Luton have plenty of players missing though, with Fred Onyedinma (hamstring) joining the likes of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee), Glen Rea (hamstring) and James Shea (knee) on the sidelines.

Reading are now safe from relegation but manager Paul Ince has several players absent through injury.

Chelsea loanee Danny Drinkwater is touch and go after taking a knock while Tom Holmes (virus) is out.

Andy Yiadom – voted the Royals player of the season – is missing with a broken toe.

Femi Azeez, Felipe Araruna, Scott Dann, Tom Ince, Andy Rinomhota and John Swift are also on a lengthy injury list.