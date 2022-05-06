Stokes goes ballistic and Fury enjoys retirement – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 6.

Football

Mikel Arteta and Jonas Eidevall signed new deals at Arsenal.

WHAT? Maybe wait until he achieves something? Why is he getting this now? https://t.co/xKv0ToCIku — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2022

Another gong for Mo Salah.

Thank you to all those who voted for me. 😁 pic.twitter.com/e1ZhiX9US0 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 6, 2022

Liam Gallagher had his say on Manchester City.

So that theory of Man City buying trophy’s and referees and all that other turd that the so called big clubs spout every second of there life’s has been proved wrong AGAIN MCFC CTID LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 6, 2022

Paul Pogba had moves.

Bobby dazzlers!

Michail Antonio reflected on the Hammers’ European adventure.

The pain and heartache of last night is hard to take. It’s devastating not to be in the final. But, when I look back at this season in Europe I will always feel pride. The players, staff, fans, this club, we stood tall and will keep pushing to achieve great things. #COYI pic.twitter.com/0aleMFsvMu — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) May 6, 2022

While Jamie Vardy gave his thoughts after Leicester’s Europa Conference League run ended at the semi-final stage.

It wasn’t to be. We’re proud to have reached a European semi-final but massively disappointed we couldn’t go all the way. Thanks to all of you travelled 💙🦊 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/AVUx8Daou0 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 6, 2022

John Terry was out on the course.

York celebrated a milestone.

Today York City Football Club turns 100 years old. ⏰👀#YCFC pic.twitter.com/m5YUFsG1ec — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) May 6, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury enjoyed retirement.

Cricket

Ben Stokes went ballistic on his Durham return.

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣ What. An. Over. 34 from six balls for @benstokes38 as he reaches a 64 ball century 👏#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/yqPod8Pchm — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 6, 2022

🤣 Welcome back Benjamin 💥 https://t.co/vhbBcn2OMi — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 6, 2022

Welcome back Ben 🤣🤣 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) May 6, 2022

Darren Gough met up with an old friend.