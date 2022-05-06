Ross Stewart gives Sunderland narrow play-off advantage over Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Stewart gives Sunderland narrow play-off advantage over Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 9.51pm
Ross Stewart celebrates scoring Sunderland’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ross Stewart celebrates scoring Sunderland’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ross Stewart’s 25th goal of the season handed Sunderland a lead to defend against Sheffield Wednesday in their quest for a place in the League One play-off final.

The forward’s strike in added time at the end of the first half secured a 1-0 semi-final, first-leg victory at the Stadium of Light to take into Monday’s return at Hillsborough.

Alex Neil’s men might have won more comfortably on the night had it not been for Owls keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell while they also hit the crossbar, and they still have work to do to make it to Wembley despite extending their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Sunderland started brightly in front of a crowd of 44,742 with Patrick Roberts testing Peacock-Farrell with a fourth-minute shot after latching on to Stewart’s knock-down and cutting inside.

Defender Danny Batth only just failed to make contact with Alex Pritchard’s near-post corner as Wednesday found themselves pinned back deep inside their own half in the early stages.

The Owls were making little impression as an attacking force, although Black Cats defender Bailey Wright had to make an important challenge to deny Lee Gregory a 21st-minute run at goal, and the striker headed straight at keeper Anthony Patterson from a challenging angle four minutes later.

Corry Evans screwed a left-foot shot well wide after Roberts and Stewart had linked well nine minutes before the break, but Patterson had to come from his line to collect Massimo Luongo’s driven cross ahead of Gregory after the midfielder had got in behind full-back Dennis Cirkin.

But it was Sunderland who took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Sam Hutchinson failed to deal with Cirkin’s ball over the top and Stewart raced away to score at the second attempt after Peacock-Farrell had blocked his initial effort.

Pritchard was unfortunate to see his curling 52nd-minute effort come back off the crossbar with Peacock-Farrell beaten, but the keeper did get his fingertips to the midfielder’s clipped shot three minutes later with the home side well on top.

Hutchinson had to block a goal-bound Roberts shot after he had carved his way into the penalty area, although Liam Palmer should have done better after being picked out at the far post by Luongo with 13 minutes remaining with the visitors enjoying their best spell of the game, although ultimately to no avail with Stewart very nearly making it 2-0 at the death.

