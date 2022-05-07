On This Day in 2008: Ireland turn to Declan Kidney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2008: Ireland turn to Declan Kidney

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 8.23am
Declan Kidney was confirmed as the new Ireland rugby head coach on May 7, 2008 (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Declan Kidney was confirmed as the new Ireland rugby head coach on May 7,
2008.

Kidney was Munster’s director of rugby at the time and his appointment was
delayed until after that summer’s tour of New Zealand and Australia, with the
Irish province chasing another Heineken Cup triumph.

Kidney replaced Eddie O’Sullivan, who resigned following Ireland’s dismal World Cup and then worst ever Six Nations campaign.

Irish Rugby Football Union chief executive Philip Browne said: “While the need
to make the appointment as soon as was practicable was important, the IRFU was conscious of keeping any disruption to the preparations of the Munster team to a minimum.

“Declan Kidney’s record speaks for itself and it was obvious from the very
beginning of this process that he was one of the main contenders to lead Ireland to the next Rugby World Cup in 2011.”

Rugby Union – Heineken Cup – Semi Final – Ricoh Arena
Declan Kidney walked away from his role at Munster to take the Ireland job (PA)

Kidney’s appointment was an open secret, and his CV gained another notable
entry when Munster did win a second Heineken Cup title in three years.

Kidney, who had previously been assistant to O’Sullivan, said: “There is no
greater honour for any coach than to lead his own country. I am delighted to
have this opportunity and to be here at what is the pinnacle of my career.

“I have worked with many exceptional players during my career at both
international and provincial level and there is no doubt that we have the talent
in Ireland to be successful at the highest level.”

Kidney’s tenure got off to the perfect start as he led Ireland to the Six
Nations Grand Slam in 2009. They then beat Australia at the 2011 Rugby World Cup before losing in the quarter-finals to Wales.

In 2012, Ireland suffered a record 60-0 loss to New Zealand, and Kidney’s
contract was terminated in 2013 after they finished fifth in the Six Nations,
including a loss to Italy.

He is currently director of rugby at London Irish.

