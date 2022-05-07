Frank Lampard focusing on next challenge as reality bites after Goodison boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard focusing on next challenge as reality bites after Goodison boost

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 9.01am
Everton manager Frank Lampard admits the feelgood feeling after victory over Chelsea did not last long (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard admits the feelgood feeling after victory over Chelsea did not last long (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard admits it did not take long for reality to kick in after the relegation-threatened side’s morale-boosting win over Chelsea last weekend.

Despite making it 10 points from the last 12 available at home the Toffees were still two points from safety, with a match in hand.

And with two away matches to come next, on Sunday at Leicester and next weekend at second-bottom Watford, Lampard knows his side have to find a way to do something they have not done in the Premier League since August – win away from Goodison Park.

“There was a nice bounce and feeling for everybody after beating Chelsea but reality kicks in a day later,” he said.

“The next games are the most important and they are away games, where we haven’t performed as well as we want all season.

“It is a different challenge now against a fantastic team away from home, where we’ve struggled for results, then we face Watford.

“I have to try to get us in the best possible shape for those games. The players have to retain that nature that makes us difficult to play and score against.

“We have a group of players who are hungry and fighting and that has to stay and get better.”

Roared on by a raucous Goodison, Everton were everything they had to be against Chelsea – positive, committed and organised.

But without 37,000 fans behind them at the King Power Stadium the challenge presented is somewhat different and requires the players to drum up their own motivation.

“We showed fantastic spirit and work ethic and gave a fantastic performance last week,” added Lampard.

“There was a really good collective feeling of players and fans and the stadium all being together.

“In our position, we need everyone to work in the same direction, it makes you so much stronger, and we felt that.

“The fans showed their passion and desire and the players have to reflect that on the pitch.

“We did that – and it is important we sustain it.”

The Everton manager admitted to “prodding” some of his players about their own form and how it could affect the club’s predicament and got the result he wanted.

He has not ruled out similar words prior to Leicester.

“It was very important (before Chelsea) that the players understood our position and what they could do individually to help us out of it,” he said.

“They are long weeks before the games (so) some days you come away from players… on other days they have to really focus on what is at hand.”

