John Lundstram thinks cup double would make up for Premiership title heartache

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 9.03am
Rangers’ John Lundstram is looking for a cup double (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers' John Lundstram is looking for a cup double (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers’ Europa League hero John Lundstram insists a cup double win will make up for losing the cinch Premiership title to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The 28-year-old Gers midfielder scored the clinching goal in the 3-1 win against RB Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday night which took the Light Blues through to the Seville final against Eintracht Frankfurt on a 3-2 aggregate.

Three days after the May 18 final in Spain, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final but by then, barring the most unlikely collapse, Celtic will be champions.

However, ahead of the league game against Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday, asked if a cup double would compensate for losing the title, Lundstram told PA media: “I think it will.

“I think if you ask any supporter, any player, if we go and win both, which is everyone’s ambition, of course it will make up for it. You want to go all the way in both of them.

“It is two tough games obviously but there is no reason why we can’t go on and do the both of them.

“But we are under no illusion. They (Eintracht Frankfurt) have just beaten West Ham over two legs, they beat them twice and West Ham are a great team, I know that myself.

“So they are going to be a really tough test for us but we are a good team as well so let’s just see.”

In what was the biggest game at Ibrox in 50 years – since Rangers beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the second leg of the European Cup Winners’ Cup before going on to lift the trophy – Lundstram’s winner had the stadium in bedlam.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany, Gers skipper James Tavernier levelled the tie in the 18th minute with a close-range finish before midfielder Glen Kamara drove in a terrific second just six minutes later.

France striker Christopher Nkunku scored in the 70th minute with a smart volley to make it 2-2 on aggregate but just as it looked like the Bundesliga side might prove too strong Rangers dug deep again.

And when Ryan Kent’s delivery was cleared to his feet Lundstram drove the ball into the net to secure the Ibrox club’s first European final in 14 years.

The former Sheffield United player, who joined Rangers last July, said: “Honestly, time stood still for two or three seconds then it clicked and I was away celebrating and the emotion took over.

“It was a special moment for myself. It was absolutely massive.

“It doesn’t feel real to say we are in the Europa League final. I know how big an achievement it is.”

