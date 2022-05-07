Norwich boss Dean Smith not planning wholesale changes as he plots promotion bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norwich boss Dean Smith not planning wholesale changes as he plots promotion bid

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 10.01am
Norwich head coach Dean Smith is confident his squad can mount a sustained promotion campaign next season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich head coach Dean Smith is confident his squad can mount a sustained promotion campaign next season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich head coach Dean Smith is confident the squad does not need wholesale changes as he looks to plot a swift return to the Premier League next season.

The Canaries suffered a second relegation from the top flight in three years after losing at Aston Villa last weekend, making Smith’s return to his former club one to forget.

The writing had long been on the wall for Norwich, who axed Daniel Farke in November as the German paid the price for a wretched opening run which ultimately proved too big a deficit for Smith and assistant Craig Shakespeare to overcome.

From being favourites for the drop, Norwich will now find themselves back among the leading contenders for another promotion push, having previously won a second Sky Bet Championship title under Farke.

Highly-rated full-back Max Aarons is one player likely to depart during the summer window.

On-loan duo Brandon Williams and Billy Gilmour will return to their respective parent clubs, with Norway midfielder Mathias Normann also not expected to be looking to extend his temporary stay from Russian side Rostov.

Jordan Hugill, Onel Hernandez, Daniel Sinani and Sam McCallum are, meanwhile, all set to head back to Norfolk following loan spells away in the Championship, which will provide Smith with additional options for the challenges ahead.

“Do I believe that we have got a squad that is capable of fighting for promotion? Yes,” Smith said.

“There might be some additions to that, and some changes, but not wholesale changes.

“I just feel as a football club, we know the Championship and we know how to get out of it.

“We have got to continue to do what we believe is the right way and the right things to get out of there.”

Smith told a press conference: “As a football club, we came up together to try and stay in the league, but we haven’t managed to do that.

“Then we have to go down together, but the fight is there to make sure that we can come back up again first time.”

Having taken Villa up through the play-offs in 2019, Smith also has plenty of his own experience to count on as the Canaries aim to bounce straight back once again.

“I learned very quickly in management that you can’t be too high or too low and I think I’ve got a good balance of that,” Smith said.

“It was disappointing, there was anger on Saturday, having got relegated for the first time as a manager, but you have to move on quickly, to plan forward.

“You can’t change what has happened, but what you can do is learn and improve.”

Norwich host West Ham on Sunday looking to stop a run of three straight defeats.

The Hammers were knocked out of the Europa League semi-finals by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday evening, missing out on the chance to reach a first European final in 46 years – and with it a shot at the Champions League.

Smith admits it is difficult to predict if David Moyes’ men will carry that heartbreak on to Carrow Road.

“David is a good friend of mine and he has done an unbelievable job at West Ham,” Smith said.

“We will see on Sunday whether it is a good time to play them or not, or whether they are smarting.”

