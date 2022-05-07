Brendan Rodgers promises players will not ease off following European heartache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers promises players will not ease off following European heartache

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 1.13pm
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers promised his squad would not ease up (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)
Boss Brendan Rodgers has vowed Leicester will not let their season slip away.

The Foxes host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday still hurting from their Europa Conference League semi-final exit to Roma.

They lost 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday to miss out on a final with Feyenoord in Tirana later this month.

Leicester sit 11th ahead of the weekend’s fixtures having finished fifth in their last two seasons – missing out on the Champions League on the final day – while they also won the FA Cup last year which gives this term’s finale a different feeling.

“This will be the first time in our time here together where there’s nothing really to play for,” Rodgers said.

“But you can never stop until the last whistle goes. We have five games left, it hurts but the players will recover and we’ll get our plan ready for Everton.

“You’re playing for your pride. Supporters will turn up, pay the money and watch the team. The players will always want to prove a point and you have to show that fighting spirit.

“Some may say it’s easy to switch the engine off and coast but it’s not the mentality we’ve brought to here. Every game counts and now it’s about preparing for next season.

“This season was always going to be a challenge for us to sustain what we’ve done over the last two and a half years. Add on top of that losing the amount of players we have (to injury) and that made it a real challenge.

“It’s been a season where we haven’t quite matched what it’s been but there have been mitigating circumstances for that.”

Everton are fighting for survival but kept their hopes alive by beating Chelsea 1-0 last weekend.

They remain in the bottom three but Rodgers is wary of the Toffees’ potential resurgence.

He said: “They are off the back of a really good result. We know it’s going to be a tough game, they are fighting for their lives, they have good players and Frank (Lampard) is a very good manager.

“They have done that in some of the bigger games, they are a team who are very much capable and we have to be ready for that.”

