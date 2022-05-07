Relegated Peterborough sign off with thumping win over Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Relegated Peterborough sign off with thumping win over Blackpool

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 2.35pm
Sammie Szmodics scored twice as Peterborough finished with a flourish (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sammie Szmodics scored twice as already-relegated Peterborough bowed out of the Championship with a thumping 5-0 victory against a much-changed Blackpool at London Road.

Posh’s fate had been sealed two weeks ago, but a disappointing year in the second tier was at least rounded off by what was comfortably their biggest win of it.

Unlike them, Blackpool have another season at this level to look forward to, but they were never at the races after making seven alterations to the team beaten by Derby in their final home game of the campaign.

Peterborough worked the game’s first opening after four minutes when Harrison Burrows fed the ball inside for Jack Taylor, whose shot was pushed behind by Chris Maxwell.

The Blackpool goalkeeper was soon called upon again when he needed to get down to his right to keep out a dipping and swerving effort by the marauding Ricky-Jade Jones.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was then the latest to be denied by Maxwell as Posh controlled the opening stages.

Following a good break by Kwame Poku, Jones sent in a good cross from the left that was met by a Taylor header that Maxwell did well to claw away to safety.

The hosts continued to be frustrated by the visiting captain when Maxwell had to have his wits about him at his near post to turn Szmodics’ effort aside.

But Peterborough’s dominance was finally rewarded after 36 minutes when Poku’s pass put Clarke-Harris through on goal and he rounded Maxwell before calmly finishing his 12th goal of the campaign.

Blackpool finally had a chance of their own five minutes before half-time when Callum Connolly stabbed wide from close range after Kevin Stewart had lifted the ball through.

The Posh had a chance to double their lead eight minutes into the second half when Poku tricked his way past Stewart before blasting over from a tricky angle.

Just when the game had started to drift, Peterborough did go 2-0 ahead after 62 minutes when Jones chipped a nice ball over the Blackpool defence for Szmodics to slide a low shot past Maxwell.

A lovely move then led to the Posh’s third as Poku played a good pass through for Burrows on the left and his first-time ball across goal gave Szmodics a tap-in as he grabbed his second of a comfortable afternoon.

Burrows then was given all the time in the world to cross from the left and an unmarked Jack Marriott cushioned in a volley, 10 minutes after stepping from the bench.

There was still time for Taylor to score the best of the bunch when, with the crowd willing him to shoot, he curled an absolute beauty into the top corner from 25 yards.

