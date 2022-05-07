Karlan Grant scores twice as West Brom hammer Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom ended their Championship season with an emphatic 4-0 win to pile even more misery on relegated Barnsley.

The Baggies, with one of the biggest wage budgets in the division, had been expected to push for an instant return to the Premier League following relegation last year.

But having started the season under head coach Valerien Ismael, new manager Steve Bruce was only able to steer them to a 10th placed-finish.

The Baggies, though, did give their supporters some reason for optimism on the final day, with a brace from Karlan Grant as well as strikes from Adam Reach and Matt Clarke seeing them to victory at The Hawthorns.

With their number of absentees stretching into double figures, Barnsley caretaker head coach Martin Devaney named a youthful side with Cauley Woodrow their only outfield player aged over 22.

And the Tykes struggled to get to grips with West Brom right from the off.

In the 20th minute, goalkeeper Jack Walton made a smart stop to smother the ball at the feet of Grant after he had been put through by Semi Ajayi.

Then in the 26th minute, Dara O’Shea sent a powerful header over the bar following a Matt Phillips corner.

Despite their dominance, it was a refereeing blunder from Leigh Doughty that allowed Albion to open the scoring in the 37th minute.

The official pointed to the spot after judging that Clarke Oduor had fouled Jayson Molumby in the box, despite the Barnsley defender clearly getting the ball.

Grant then fired in from 12 yards for his 17th goal of the season.

There was no element of luck about Albion’s second which arrived in the 40th minute.

David Button sent a long ball forward and with fellow keeper Walton caught in two minds, Reach brilliantly lifted the ball over his head and into the net from 20 yards.

West Brom made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute. Grady Diangana found Grant in the box who then moved it on to an unmarked Clarke to fire in from six yards.

And in the 60th minute it was 4-0 with Ajayi slipping Grant through on goal and the striker brilliantly lifted the ball over Walton and in.

Albion were awarded what, this time, was a certain penalty in the 68th minute when Liam Kitching fouled Darnell Furlong.

Grant though was denied a hat-trick after opting for the same corner as his first penalty only for his low drive to be well saved by Walton.

The Baggies then came a whisker away from grabbing a fifth late on when youngster Caleb Taylor, making his Championship debut, produced a powerful header which Jasper Moon blocked on the line.