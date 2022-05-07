Derby end difficult season with defeat against Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derby end difficult season with defeat against Cardiff

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 2.41pm
Derby manager Wayne Rooney (Martin Rickett/PA)
Derby’s hopes of ending a traumatic season on a high were crushed by Jordan Hugill’s second-half goal which gave Cardiff a 1-0 win.

With Derby already relegated to Sky Bet League One following a points deduction for entering administration, they wanted to give a 29,000-plus crowd a victory to cheer but Hugill’s close-range finish denied them.

Derby dominated for long periods with Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips making crucial saves from Liam Thompson, Tom Lawrence and Louie Sibley before Hugill pounced.

With a takeover of the club by American businessman Chris Kirchner moving closer, there was an air of optimism around Pride Park and Derby responded with a strong start that pushed Cardiff back.

The promising young winger Malcolm Ebiowei curled a shot over after Lawrence fired a free-kick into the wall of blue shirts.

Derby were dominating possession but, after 25 minutes, had not forced Phillips into action while Cardiff had barely figured as an attacking force.

Phillips had to dive at his near post to hold a deflected header from Craig Forsyth in the 28th minute and the Cardiff keeper had to make a far better save eight minutes later when he dived to his left to turn away a Liam Thompson shot from just outside the area.

Phillips kept his side on level terms with two saves in the space of a minute as Derby pressed for the goal their control merited. A Lawrence shot from 20 yards was heading for the top left corner until Phillips clawed it away and he denied Sibley at the back post after a corner was flicked on.

Cardiff finished the half with a rare attack which ended with Hugill appealing for a penalty when he tangled with Jason Knight but referee Keith Stroud was not interested.

It had been a distinctly end-of-season display from Cardiff but they emerged with more purpose for the second half and went ahead in the 55th minute.

Eli King showed good close control inside the area before cutting the ball back for Hugill to turn past Ryan Allsop from six yards.

Derby responded with a move down the right that set up Forsyth for a shot from just inside the area that Phillips held.

Cardiff were looking to hit Derby on the break but they came close to conceding in the 83rd minute when a poor clearance fell to Ravel Morrison on the edge of the box and his shot beat Phillips but went just over.

In a frantic finish, Derby had claims for a penalty turned down before Curtis Davies was denied by Phillips in the final minute of added time.

