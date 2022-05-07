Blackburn win for departing manager Tony Mowbray as Birmingham fans protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackburn win for departing manager Tony Mowbray as Birmingham fans protest

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 2.49pm
Blackburn seal winning finale for Tony Mowbray (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Blackburn turned on the style for departing manager Tony Mowbray as he signed off with a 2-1 win against Birmingham at St. Andrew’s before a mass pitch invasion by home supporters at full-time chanting for the removal of the board.

Goal of the season contenders from John Buckley and Ben Brereton Diaz put Rovers comfortably in charge by half-time as Mowbray, 58, prepares to bow out after five years and 267 games in the Ewood Park hotseat.

Kristian Pedersen pulled one back late on but it was not enough to deny Blackburn’s 10th away success of the season.

Despite the efforts of stewards and police, thousands of Birmingham fans swarmed onto the pitch at the final whistle, and gathered in front of the Kop Stand to protest at the unpopular owners Birmingham Sports Holdings.

The win saw the visitors secure their highest finish in the Sky Bet Championship of eighth under the former Celtic, West Brom and Middlesbrough manager.

Birmingham’s 10th home defeat of the season left them in 20th spot amid talk of a takeover of the club by City supporter Paul Richardson and former Barcelona player Maxi Lopez.

Blackburn made the better start and created two early chances after Birmingham prospect Jordan James fired straight at goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Former Birmingham loan striker Sam Gallagher sent a volley on the turn straight at goalkeeper Neil Etheridge from Harry Pickering’s pass.

Then Brereton Diaz, playing almost certainly his last game for Rovers as clubs look set to battle for his signature this summer, glanced well wide from Ryan Hedges’s cross.

Rovers forced the first save, in the 22nd minute. The lively Hedges cut in from the right onto his favoured left foot and his fiercely-hit low drive was pushed away by Etheridge.

Rovers took a deserved lead in the 29th minute with a superb goal started and finished by Buckley.

The 22-year-old midfielder, on his 99th appearance for the club, turned Ivan Sunjic just outside his own area before spreading play to Brereton Diaz, who found Hedges to tee up Buckley for a rising 25-yard drive that thundered into the top corner of the net.

Hedges should have made it 2-0 after Gallagher’s clever pass, but he blazed over with only Etheridge to beat.

Birmingham’s best effort of the half came in the 41st minute when Juninho Bacuna drilled well wide from Onel Hernandez’s pull back.

But Rovers deservedly doubled their lead in the 45th minute.

Brereton Diaz picked up a short pass from Pickering and, from just outside the left corner of the box, unleashed a tremendous curling shot into the far corner of the net for his 22nd goal of the season.

Birmingham improved after the break and Lyle Taylor’s header was tipped onto the post by Kaminski from Tahith Chong’s corner.

But Rovers continued to carve out more chances, forcing Etheridge into two more saves.

Brereton Diaz forced a diving save with a low curling shot from the edge of the box before Hedges’s dinked effort was blocked.

Pedersen, playing his last game for the club, reduced the arrears in the 78th minute.

The Danish left-back exchanged passes with James and beat two players before sliding a shot past Kaminski.

Etheridge again denied Rovers when he blocked a shot from clean-through substitute Dilan Markanday.

