Lee Bowyer to hold talks with Birmingham as fans voice frustration at owners

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer will hold talks about his and the club’s future on Monday after their 2-1 home defeat to Blackburn ended with a full-scale pitch invasion from angry fans.

Thousands of Birmingham supporters flooded the playing area after the final whistle to protest against Hong Kong-based owners Birmingham Sport Holdings, despite repeated pleas from the PA system and the presence of dozens of stewards and police.

Bowyer says he will meet with chairman Zhao Wenging to discuss plans as speculation mounts about a £35million takeover of the club by a mystery UK-based group.

“I’m meeting on Monday and I’m sure we will talk about how we can improve going forward,” said Bowyer.

“I would like to hear they understand the situation I’ve had to face this season; we all have to be realistic.

“I want clarity in terms of what the plan is and how we can improve because I want to be the person challenging up the other end and winning things.

“But I know one thing, it is going to take time because there are contracts people are on and they’ve got years to run.”

Bowyer will also seek answers on any potential takeover of the club.

“How many times do you think a club is being taken over and it doesn’t happen? It happens up and down the country. If you are just going to wait for that to happen you could be waiting a long time,” he said.

“Whether I am here or not, the club has to move forward and start planning. These are things I am sure we will find out on Monday.”

Regarding the pitch invasion, Bowyer added: “I didn’t really see the full scale of it. But I saw the fans come on to the pitch and you could see their frustrations. I think we all have our own frustrations.”

Goals from John Buckley, in the 29th minute, and Ben Bereton Diaz, on the stroke of half-time, ensured Blackburn finished eighth – their highest position under departing manager Tony Mowbray – before Kristian Pedersen’s 78th-minute consolation.

Mowbray announced last month he expected to leave Ewood Park at the end of the season after five years in charge, with no offer of a new deal from Rovers.

And despite a positive finish to the campaign, the 58-year-old says he will not be changing his plans.

“Nothing is going to change my mind now – we’ve gone too far down the line,” he said.

“This was my last game for the club, and if the owners phone me I’ll wish them well and thank them for the opportunity they gave me.

“I’ve had a good, emotional chat with the players. They’re a good young bunch, desperate to do well.

“It’s not my job to pick the next coach but I hope it’s somebody who wants to develop young players.

“I just want to give myself a chance to compete in the Premier League at a club that’s got everything around it to compete in this league at the top, and be disappointed if you don’t get out of the division.”