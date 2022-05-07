Dagenham defeated by 10-man Solihull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Solihull thrashed Dagenham 3-1 at The Autotech Stadium despite playing over an hour with 10 men.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Callum Howe when he controlled the ball superbly on his chest before powering an effort past Elliot Justham from outside the area.

Moors doubled their advantage just eight minutes later courtesy of Callum Maycock when he finished from close range after Ryan Barnett’s ball was deflected into his path.

However, Solihull saw themselves down to 10 men in the 23rd minute when Jamey Osborne was given a straight red card for a reckless tackle.

The man disadvantage did not seem to affect the home side and they soon had a third when Alex Gudger converted a Harry Boyes delivery to make it three.

Dagenham got themselves back in the game on the hour mark through a Josh Walker header but it was not enough to get anything from the game.