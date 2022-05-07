Colchester pile on the misery for managerless Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester heaped more end of season misery on Hartlepool with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Pools sacked boss Graeme Lee on Thursday and end their first campaign back in the EFL with just one win in their last 12 games and four home defeats in a row without scoring.

They almost went ahead after just 43 seconds but top scorer Luke Molyneux was denied by goalkeeper Sam Hornby from close range.

But the Us – who end the season with three wins from four games – went ahead in the 10th minute.

As the Pools’ defence stopped looking for an offside flag, Freddie Sears pulled the ball back for John Akinde to crack home.

The second goal arrived in style eight minutes after half-time. Substitute Chay Cooper pushed forward and cracked in a fine 30-yard shot off a post.

Molyneux, Pools’ top scorer this season, was twice denied by fine Hornby saves, while home centre-back Jake Hull went close to a first career goal when Luke Chambers headed his effort off the line.