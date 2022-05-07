Forest Green crowned champions as Mansfield make play-offs with thrilling draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forest Green crowned champions as Mansfield make play-offs with thrilling draw

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 5.11pm
Forest Green were crowned champions at Mansfield
Forest Green were crowned champions at Mansfield

A thrilling 2-2 draw at Mansfield sparked joy all round as visitors Forest Green were crowned Sky Bet League Two champions while the home side clinched their spot in the play-offs.

Port Vale’s win at title rivals Exeter helped Rovers claim the title with a single point thanks to a dramatic 80th-minute goal from substitute Josh March as the visitors twice came from behind.

The home side broke through in the 17th minute as Jamie Murphy put a low ball into the box from a central position and it deflected into the path of Matty Longstaff. He saw Luke McGee block his first finish but was helpless as the Newcastle loanee rolled home at the second time of asking.

Rovers grabbed a precious equaliser in the 64th minute. Jamille Matt played a ball through a square defence for Ebou Adams to go clear and win the race for the ball with goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to slot past him.

Three minutes later Matt powered over a close-range header from a Nicky Cadden corner while Bishop then saved a low poked finish from Jack Aitchison as Rovers went up a gear.

But the Stags stung them in the 78th minute as Jordan Bowery tucked away a low Stephen McLaughlin cross at the far post.

The thrills continued as Rovers again levelled two minutes later as March, who had only been on the pitch a minute, beat the offside trap on the right of the box and lifted a sweet finish over Bishop, the final whistle seeing Rovers fans pour onto the pitch to celebrate with their players.

