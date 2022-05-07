What next for Watford following their relegation from the Premier League?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What next for Watford following their relegation from the Premier League?

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 5.13pm
It’s been a season of struggle for Watford (Yui Mok/PA)
Watford have been relegated for the second time in three years after a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Hornets went into the game knowing they were already all but down and their fate was confirmed with three games of the season to go.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what went wrong over the course of the season.

How bad was it?

Watford suffered a late collapse against Burnley last weekend
Three managers and just six league wins, including only two since November, tell their own story. Watford won their opening game of the season 3-2 against Aston Villa, but they have tasted victory just once more at home all campaign – 4-1 over Manchester United – and went into the Palace game on a five-match losing run. Despite having quality up front in the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis, none of Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson have been able to get their best out of the squad.

Where did the problems lie?

Emmanuel Dennis
Defence has been the biggest problem, having conceded 70 goals in 35 games. They have only kept three clean sheets in the league and only one of those games resulted in a win.

At the other end of the pitch, Dennis, a summer signing from Club Brugge, started the season in impressive fashion and has hit 10 league goals this term – a more than decent return for a player in his first season in English football and playing for a team battling relegation – but his form has tailed off since the turn of the year. He has netted just two since then. No one else has managed more than five goals. Home form in particular was been an issue, with just seven points won at Vicarage Road from 17 games, comfortably the worst in the division.

What about the recruitment?

Kamara has been an important addition for Watford, including a goal at the Etihad
Dennis had been by far the most effective acquisition. Moussa Sissoko, signed from Tottenham, has been steady if unspectacular in midfield, but defender Hassane Kamara has been the only one of their January signings to make a noticeable impact, though he was sent off at Palace. The fact that Watford changed managers during the winter transfer window did not help matters.

What happened with the managers?

Watford will have had three managers this season, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson
Watford have operated a revolving-door policy when it comes to head coaches and it appears to have done them few favours this term, hindering their ability to establish a cohesive and settled system. Munoz only lasted until October, Ranieri was in the hotseat for little more than three months and Hodgson has been unable to inspire the revival he was brought in to achieve.

What’s next?

Roy Hodgson
Finding a new head coach for the Championship campaign is the first priority, with Hodgson leaving at the end of the season, but it seems unlikely that Watford’s owners will fundamentally change their approach to hiring and firing. The biggest problem for the new man in charge is set to be holding on to the likes of Dennis and Sarr, who are likely to have plenty of admirers, both in the Premier League and abroad. The Hornets bounced straight back the last time they went down and will be hoping to repeat the feat.

