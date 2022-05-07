Halifax focus on the play-offs after draw with Aldershot By Press Association May 7 2022, 5.19pm Martin Woods was on target for Halifax (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Halifax’s slim hopes of winning the Vanarama National League were ended by a 1-1 draw with Aldershot. Martin Woods gave The Shaymen hope of overhauling leaders Stockport with a superb 25-yard effort after 59 minutes. But Mikael Ndjoli levelled three minutes from time to ensure that Halifax must settle for a play-off place. Both sides went close to opening the scoring just before half-time with Sam Johnson making a fine save to deny Ndjoli. Halifax broke quickly from that escape and Martin Woods, Matt Warburton and Billy Waters all went close to scoring in the same attack. Warburton had almost given Halifax the lead from a free-kick. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Millwall miss out on play-offs after defeat at Bournemouth Huddersfield fully focused on play-offs after Coventry win – Carlos Corberan King’s Lynn relegated from National League after Eastleigh snatch dramatic draw Halifax secure play-off place by beating Yeovil