Relegated Dover fight back to draw at Bromley By Press Association May 7 2022, 5.23pm General view of a football (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Danny Collinge scored twice as relegated Dover fought back to draw 2-2 at Bromley in the Vanarama National League. Chris Bush headed Bromley ahead after 26 minutes from Luke Coulson’s corner. Coulson had earlier set up Michael Cheek but his header was well saved. Bromley were grateful to goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe for denying Michael Gyasi and Jack Nelson before Collinge levelled nine minutes from time. It looked as if the hosts had won the three points when Corey Whitely struck in the final minute, but Collinge equalised again deep into stoppage time. The draw moves Dover on to one point after a 12-point deduction earlier in the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Stoke and Coventry finish with entertaining draw Solihull Moors assured of play-off spot after Bromley victory Luke Waterfall goes from villain to hero as Grimsby hit back to draw at Barnet Play-off chasing Chesterfield beaten by Bromley