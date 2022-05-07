Late Dan Smith strike sees Eastleigh snatch win at 10-man Woking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Dan Smith strike sees Eastleigh snatch win at 10-man Woking

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 5.25pm
Eastleigh won at the death (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dan Smith netted a later winner as Eastleigh recorded a narrow 2-1 National League victory away to 10-man Woking.

Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross comfortably collected Jake Hesketh’s shot midway through the first half as the visitors looked to open the scoring.

Moussa Diarra headed Tyreke Johnson’s assist wide for the home side just after the half-hour mark, moments before Ronan Silva headed past the post at the other end.

Diarra almost broke the deadlock again but his close-range volley struck the post five minutes before the break as the scores remained level at half-time.

The Spitfires took the lead after 65 minutes through Daniel Whitehall, who picked up a long ball forward to net his 10th goal of the season.

But, three minutes later, Woking hit back with an equaliser thanks to a long-range effort from Jack Roles.

Jamar Loza was handed a straight red card at the death for an off-the-ball incident and Eastleigh made their man advantage count as Smith fired home from a rebound eight minutes into stoppage time to seal maximum points.

