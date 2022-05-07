Jamie Reid bags brace as Stevenage end season in style with Salford success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Reid bags brace as Stevenage end season in style with Salford success

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 5.27pm
Jamie Reid netted a brace for Stevenage (Tim Goode/PA)
Jamie Reid netted a brace for Stevenage (Tim Goode/PA)

Jamie Reid scored a brace as Stevenage ended their season in style with a 4-2 League Two win against Salford at the Lamex Stadium.

The result means The Boro end their campaign in 21st, while Salford sit 10th.

In the 14th minute, Christy Pym parried Brandon Thomas-Asante’s shot into the path of Liam Shephard, who put the visitors 1-0 up from close range.

But nine minutes later, the ball fell to Reid following a barrage of shots on goal and he finished from a tight angle to equalise for the hosts.

With two minutes left of the half, Reid scored another in stunning fashion, firing a low-driven shot into the back of the net from 20 yards.

Four minutes after the break, The Boro grabbed another when top-scorer Luke Norris’ thunderous shot from the left side of the box went in off the crossbar.

Corrie Ndaba headed the ball goalward with 24 minutes remaining to reduce the deficit.

However, in the 80th minute, Elliott List finished past Tom King to restore Stevenage’s two-goal advantage and kill the game off.

