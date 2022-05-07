Sutton miss out on play-offs despite win at Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sutton miss out on play-offs despite win at Harrogate

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 5.27pm
Craig Eastmond scored for Sutton (Tim Goode/PA)
Craig Eastmond scored for Sutton (Tim Goode/PA)

A 2-0 victory at Harrogate was not sufficient for Sutton to break into the League Two play-off places on the last day of their first season as an EFL club.

Matt Gray’s side finished the campaign in eighth, a point shy of the play-off places, after goals from Craig Eastmond and Isaac Olaofe secured victory in North Yorkshire.

They took the lead after eight minutes when Olaofe pulled the ball back from the left for Omar Bugiel, who fired a strike against the underside of the crossbar and Eastmond was quickest to react, nodding into an unguarded net.

Rory McArdle came close to equalising soon afterwards, heading George Thomson’s corner against the post.

But the visitors had the better of the first-half chances and Olaofe struck the upright from Eastmond’s clever dink.

The second period was an end-to-end affair, with Jack Diamond missing a golden opportunity to level when he was played clean through, danced around goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis but shot against a post with the goal gaping.

Olaofe’s low, deflected effort from distance then wrong-footed Joe Cracknell to wrap things up for Sutton with 12 minutes left.

