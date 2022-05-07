Notts County seal play-off place after win over Altrincham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Notts County seal play-off place after win over Altrincham

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 5.31pm
Callum Roberts scored to help earn Notts County a 3-0 win over Altrincham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Callum Roberts scored to help earn Notts County a 3-0 win over Altrincham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Notts County confirmed their place in the National League play-offs with a 3-0 victory over Altrincham at Meadow Lane.

The hosts forced the issue early on and were nearly rewarded for their efforts when Ruben Rodrigues’ goalbound cross was tipped over and Jayden Richardson’s cross from the resulting corner came back off the crossbar.

County hit the woodwork again on the stroke of half-time when Callum Roberts picked out Kyle Wootton who could only guide his header off the crossbar.

The Magpies had their deserved lead straight after the break when Roberts was brought down inside the area before he picked himself up and dispatched from 12 yards.

The hosts grabbed their second with 15 minutes to go when Roberts crossed the ball over to Wootton, who lashed home.

County struck again in the 83rd minute when Richardson crossed for Rodrigues to finish with a diving header.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier