Notts County seal play-off place after win over Altrincham

Notts County confirmed their place in the National League play-offs with a 3-0 victory over Altrincham at Meadow Lane.

The hosts forced the issue early on and were nearly rewarded for their efforts when Ruben Rodrigues’ goalbound cross was tipped over and Jayden Richardson’s cross from the resulting corner came back off the crossbar.

County hit the woodwork again on the stroke of half-time when Callum Roberts picked out Kyle Wootton who could only guide his header off the crossbar.

The Magpies had their deserved lead straight after the break when Roberts was brought down inside the area before he picked himself up and dispatched from 12 yards.

The hosts grabbed their second with 15 minutes to go when Roberts crossed the ball over to Wootton, who lashed home.

County struck again in the 83rd minute when Richardson crossed for Rodrigues to finish with a diving header.