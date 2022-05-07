Northampton miss out on automatic promotion despite win at Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northampton miss out on automatic promotion despite win at Barrow

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 5.47pm
Northampton missed out on automatic promotion (Will Matthews/PA).
Northampton missed out on automatic promotion (Will Matthews/PA).

Northampton saw the final automatic promotion place from League two snatched from their grasp in agonising fashion despite a 3-1 win at Barrow.

The Cobblers relinquished third place to Bristol Rovers on goals scored on the final day of the season as Rovers thumped Scunthorpe 7-0.

Instead, Northampton were left to face the play-offs as they bid to return to the third tier after a 12-month absence and will have to do without goalkeeper Liam Roberts for the first leg of their semi-final after a late red card for handling outside his area.

Town’s players and management stayed out on the pitch after the final whistle, waiting for news of the result from the Memorial Stadium which confirmed their fate.

It was a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the visitors, who, having started the day with a five-goal better goal difference than Rovers, raced into a 3-0 lead.

Sam Hoskins fired in his 13th and 14th goals of the season, either side of defender Scott Horsfall’s header, as the visitors were 3-0 up in just 21 minutes.

But Barrow hit back through Josh Kay’s header a minute before the break.

The Cumbrians continued to dominate in the second half as Josh Gordon headed against the crossbar and had a great penalty shout turned down for possible handball against Hoskins.

Only when news filtered through of the Rovers score did Town begin to look urgent.

Hoskins went close, but their afternoon was summed up by Roberts’ sending-off.

