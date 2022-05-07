Micky Mellon ‘bitterly disappointed’ but promises Tranmere will bounce back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Micky Mellon ‘bitterly disappointed’ but promises Tranmere will bounce back

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 6.03pm
Micky Mellon was trying to remain upbeat (Nick Potts/PA)
Micky Mellon was trying to remain upbeat (Nick Potts/PA)

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon refused to be too downbeat after his side’s attempt to snatch a Sky Bet League Two play-off place fell short.

Despite a 1-0 victory for his own side, secured by a Kane Hemmings goal, results elsewhere ensured Rovers will be playing fourth-tier football next season.

“It was unfortunate that we couldn’t make the play-offs because with the talent we have, there is no doubt we would have been a force in the play-offs,” said Mellon.

Rovers claimed all three points when Hemmings nodded home a cross from Josh Dacres-Cogley in the first half.

Referee Seb Stockbridge incurred the wrath of the home side when he awarded them a penalty for handball but, after Rovers protests, he consulted his linesman and changed his decision by awarding the visitors a free-kick instead.

“I have to congratulate the lads first because it was a tough game but sadly we have come up short and I am bitterly disappointed about that,” Mellon added.

“But I have said in the dressing room, we must regroup and we will get better.

“It was a cracking goal we scored and I was delighted with the way it was executed.

“We came here and did what we needed to do and we work on that type of situation in training so it was good to see us score in that fashion but it was no more than a moral victory in the end.

“We are a very young group and the nucleus of the squad will be here again next season so the structure behind the scenes is better than it’s ever been.

“We just need to keep growing now and take this young group forward who will learn from this experience.

“We have so much to be pleased about moving forward.”

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens refused to talk about the controversial decision that denied his team a penalty.

“I won’t waste my time and energy on the last game of the season talking about the referee as the fans let him know what they thought about his performance,” he said.

“What we need to get better at is when the game changes and we need to do something different. We brought Harry Smith on but we never played balls into him and we have to learn how to change the rhythm of the game.

“There will be times when we turn up and play really good football but there will also be times when we need to mix the game up so that’s something we’ve not worked on yet.

“We have a really good 14 or 15 players but we just need to find that icing on the cake and bring three or four real quality players in and we can compete with clubs like Tranmere who I suspect will be up there again this time next year.”

