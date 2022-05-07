FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem talks Lewis Hamilton out of withdrawal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem talks Lewis Hamilton out of withdrawal

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 6.27pm
Lewis Hamilton held talks about his jewellery (Darron Cummings/AP)
Lewis Hamilton was talked out of his threat to withdraw from the Miami Grand Prix following a summit with FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem.

The seven-time world champion indicated he was ready to boycott Sunday’s maiden Formula One race here at the Hard Rock Stadium amid the governing body’s jewellery cockpit clampdown.

Hamilton addressed the media in Friday’s FIA press conference wearing a plethora of rings, bracelets, necklaces and piercings in a clear message of defiance, before saying: “If they stop me then so be it. We’ve got a spare driver, so we’re well prepped for the weekend. There’s lots to do in the city anyway.”

But less than three hours later and after a discussion with Ben Sulayem, and a meeting with the FIA’s President of the Medical Commission, Dr Sean Petherbridge, Hamilton was convinced on safety grounds to remove his earrings.

Hamilton was also afforded a two-race medical exemption for his nose stud which cannot be easily taken out.

The 37-year-old will have to remove the piercing before the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29, or face a possible sanction from the FIA – likely to be in the form of a fine, or points on his licence.

Speaking about Hamilton’s change of heart, Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff said: “What was needed was a dialogue between Lewis and Mohammed.

“It is clear that regulations are here to protect the drivers, but on the other side we need diversity and the means of expressing yourself and we know that this is important to Lewis.

“Without going into detail – where the piercings stayed and where they didn’t – I am sure they will come to a good resolution.”

Hamilton will head into Sunday’s fifth round of the new campaign 58 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc.

The Mercedes driver has struggled to get on top of his under-performing machinery, and finished 13th a fortnight ago in Imola.

The Mercedes has been improved in Miami
But Hamilton and the Silver Arrows have brought a series of upgrades to America and George Russell posted the fastest time in second practice.

“We have brought some parts that function,” added Wolff. “The track surface seems to be very smooth here so our bouncing problem is not as bad as some of the other tracks. We have managed to chip away at lap time.

“Yesterday was good, but we have to be honest to ourselves and it is not like we have brought ground-breaking solutions but probably the circumstances have favoured us.

“We have more clarity on where we need to go, but I would say put our car in Imola, and it is 10 degrees and raining and the picture might have been a little bit better, but still not good enough.”

In the other Mercedes, George Russell has outshone Hamilton, amassing 21 more points than his team-mate.

Wolff continued: “We were never in any doubt that George would be very good and you can see that it is materialising on track.

“I like his approach, he is very rational, whether he is fastest or 11th, it is just about applying the science and trying to make the car faster, but at the same time Lewis was unlucky to be stuck in a DRS train last time out.

“I enjoy seeing them working together, the level is high from both of them, and that has put us in a decent position in the constructors’ championship so I couldn’t ask for a better pairing.”

