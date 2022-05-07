Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a big fan of Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a big fan of Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 10.33pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (left) has studied the methods of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (left) has studied the methods of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe insists the fundamentals of football remain unchanged despite the innovations brought to the Premier League by superstar overseas coaches.

Newcastle head coach Howe will go head-to-head with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola on Sunday having studied and admired the Spaniard’s methods throughout his career.

Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, following in the footsteps of the likes of Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, have revolutionised football management in this country, but while the former Bournemouth boss acknowledges the huge change since his playing days, he is adamant the basics have not altered.

Howe said: “It’s very different, but the fundamentals are probably the same.

“When I came as a footballer into the game for the first time on a professional level, it was about hard work, it was about discipline, a little bit of sacrifice in there.

“You had to condition your life around football, and I loved it and I loved making those decisions early in my life, that I’m going to give my life to football to try to be the best footballer I can be.

“I think the principle behind that has not changed. Now I’m asking my players to do exactly the same thing.”

Nevertheless Howe, who will hope to take advantage of any Champions League semi-final hangover when he sends his side into battle at the Etihad Stadium, is a huge fan of Guardiola and in particular, his attention to detail.

He said: “He’s someone who’s got an incredible football brain. You can just see that when he’s managing his team and he’s sat thinking about his next move and what he’s got to do, so he’s got a very good brain to react to certain situations and usually find the right answer.

“Obviously his training is something I’ve never seen, but you can tell by watching his teams play, he’s meticulous on the training ground. He’s a detailed man and his teams play in that way and they’re great to watch.

“His teams have a very efficient way of playing the game and a lot of patterns of play that he uses, you sort of know what’s coming, but it’s very difficult to stop.”

The Magpies could have England defender Kieran Trippier back in the squad for the first time since he fractured a metatarsal on February 13, while striker Callum Wilson, who last played against Manchester United on December 27, could also be available after recovering from Achilles and calf problems.

