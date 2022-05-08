On This Day in 2016: Amir Khan suffers a brutal defeat to champion Saul Alvarez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2016: Amir Khan suffers a brutal defeat to champion Saul Alvarez

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 6.29am
Saul Alvarez (left) and Amir Khan (right) during a press conference ahead of their world title fight (John Walton/PA)
Saul Alvarez (left) and Amir Khan (right) during a press conference ahead of their world title fight (John Walton/PA)

On this day in 2016, Amir Khan’s bid to unseat defending champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas was ended in brutal fashion.

The 29-year-old Briton’s attempt to get the better of the WBC middleweight belt-holder was nothing if not ambitious.

Fighting two divisions above his natural 147lbs welterweight status for the first time, few gave Khan any real chance of getting the better of the powerful Mexican, who had surrendered his undefeated record to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, ahead of the contest at the T-Mobile Arena.

Nevertheless speaking beforehand, the Olympic silver medallist from Bolton was in confident mood.

He said: “I’m focused. Being the underdog this time, I want to prove I belong at the top.”

The smaller man, competing at the catchweight of 155lbs, made a promising start, but Alvarez, making the first defence of his title, caught his opponent with a left hook in the third and then stopped him with a huge right which sent him thudding to the canvas two minutes and 37 seconds into the sixth.

When referee Kenny Bayliss waved the fight over, judge Adailaide Byrd had him 48-47 ahead, while Glenn Trowbridge and Glenn Feldman, surprisingly in the view of some commentators, had Alvarez leading 49-46 and 48-47 respectively.

Former WBA and IBF light-welterweight world champion Khan later told host broadcaster HBO: “I showed my bravery by getting in the ring with Canelo, but this is boxing.

“I wanted to go out there as a champion. I was unfortunate that I didn’t make it to the end, but I tried my best and I want to say thank you for the support.”

