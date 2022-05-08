Mark McGhee keen to stay on as Dundee boss despite threat of relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark McGhee keen to stay on as Dundee boss despite threat of relegation

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 10.03am
Mark McGhee hopes to be in charge of Dundee next season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mark McGhee hopes to be in charge of Dundee next season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mark McGhee has revealed he wants to continue as Dundee boss beyond the summer.

The Dens Park side look certain to be playing in the cinch Championship next season after losing 2-0 to St Mirren on Saturday.

McGhee is yet to earn a victory since replacing James McPake in February, but hopes he will be given the chance to remain in charge even if Dundee are relegated.

He said: “I came here hoping to stay (beyond the summer) but I’ve no idea really. We’ve not discussed it. I’d like to stay but we’ll see.”

St Mirren’s first goal, scored by Alex Greive, stemmed from a mistake by Charlie Adam, who played a ball right across his own penalty box after just four minutes.

McGhee described that as “an aberration” but felt his players had long enough to recover from the setback to try to force the win.

He said: “Charlie held his hand up at the time and again when he came off.

“It was an aberration, I don’t know what he was thinking. I thought he was just going to play it out to the far side. He said he tried to play it to the keeper.

“He has just got it wrong. But we had a lot of time to recover from it and I think that’s more significant than the loss of one goal that could have come in any shape or form.

“We had 86 minutes left to get it back. The disappointing thing was we never looked like getting a goal back. That was a surprise and a disappointment.”

Curtis Main added St Mirren’s second goal and Buddies manager Stephen Robinson felt the striker’s upturn in form is all down to belief.

He said: “Confidence can do a lot. I know he knows I believe in him. We all do our best. They’re mostly young kids and when people get behind you, you can achieve a lot of things.”

The Paisley side held a half-time presentation for outgoing chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick and Robinson hailed the former manager for his support.

He added: “Tony has been fantastic since I came into the club. He’s been supportive when we weren’t winning.”

