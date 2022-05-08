I am in a dreamworld – Record-breaking Laura Collett wins Badminton title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I am in a dreamworld – Record-breaking Laura Collett wins Badminton title

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 6.03pm
Laura Collett celebrates her victory at the Badminton Horse Trials (Steve Parsons/PA)
Laura Collett celebrates her victory at the Badminton Horse Trials (Steve Parsons/PA)

Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett admitted she was in a “dreamworld” after winning her first Badminton Horse Trials title in record-breaking fashion.

Not only did Collett land the £100,000 top prize aboard her Tokyo Games ride London 52, her final score of 21.4 penalties was the lowest in Badminton’s 73-year history.

The 32-year-old Gloucestershire rider finished 4.6 penalties ahead of Britain’s reigning world champion Ros Canter, riding Lordships Graffalo, after a nerveless showjumping performance.

Laura Collett
Laura Collett has added a Badminton title to an Olympic gold medal (Steve Parsons/PA)

And with Collett’s Tokyo gold medal-winning colleague Oliver Townend taking third on Swallow Springs it meant a first-all British Badminton podium since 2002.

“This morning, it really hit me after Saturday’s cross-country,” said Collett.

“I am in a dreamworld. My goodness, that horse. He just jumped higher and higher out there.

“Piggy (fourth-placed defending Badminton champion Piggy March) said to me ‘you wouldn’t swap the horse, would you,’ and I said ‘no, but I would swap the rider’!

“He is just exceptional, and he has truly shown the world everything that I always believed in him.”

It was Badminton’s first staging since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Collett added: “We have missed it and we’ve missed the crowds. It is great to be back.

“This horse owes me nothing. He has given me my first five-star win (at Pau in France two years ago) and an Olympic gold medal, and yesterday was the biggest, most intense cross-country course he has ever seen.”

A first Badminton title is Collett’s latest major achievement during a career that has also seen her suffer adversity.

Laura Collett
Collett won £100,000 (Steve Parsons/PA)

A terrible cross-country fall at an event in Hampshire almost nine years ago left her unconscious for a week, in addition to suffering a punctured lung, lacerated liver, a fractured shoulder and two broken ribs.

She also lost the sight in one eye, and spent time at Oaksey House in Berkshire, flagship rehabilitation centre of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

But she made an odds-defying recovery, not only competing again just seven weeks later, but winning an open intermediate class on her comeback.

Collett’s Badminton triumph continued current British domination of eventing.

Oliver Townend
Oliver Townend finished third and fifth at the Badminton Horse Trials (Steve Parsons/PA)

British riders hold Olympic, world and European team titles, while Nicola Wilson is the reigning European individual champion.

And there was no disguising their Badminton dominance as Townend also finished fifth aboard Ballaghmor Class, giving him total prize-money of £63,000, while David Doel took sixth and Kitty King seventh.

The highest-placed non-British or Irish competitor was American Tamra Smith, who finished ninth aboard Mai Baum.

