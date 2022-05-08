Emma Hayes left ‘mentally drained’ after Chelsea clinch third successive title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Hayes left ‘mentally drained’ after Chelsea clinch third successive title

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 6.23pm Updated: May 8 2022, 9.17pm
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr lifts the Women’s Super League trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was left feeling “mentally drained” after her “amazing” team battled back to clinch a third consecutive Barclays Women’s Super League title.

The Blues twice came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 and hold off the challenge of second-placed Arsenal.

Goals from Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten, either side of a pair of stunning volleys from Sam Kerr, did the damage at a sold-out Kingsmeadow.

“First half I thought we played with fear; second half we played to win and I have to credit the whole dressing room for switching that mentality because we knew we had something to lose,” Hayes told her club’s website

“Once we play like we had something to win, that was the difference.

“We’re 2-1 down at home, packed house, everyone’s thinking, ‘oh no, you can’t lose the title at home’ and then we go and do that second half, we’re just amazing.”

Chelsea will look to complete the double in next Sunday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Emma Hayes lifted more silverware with Chelsea
“I’m absolutely mentally drained right now,” added Hayes. “I will just go home, have a cup of tea as usual and get ready for tomorrow.”

Arsenal knew they could snatch the title on the final day, if they bettered Chelsea’s result.

It looked within their reach when their rivals twice trailed the Red Devils, first following Martha Thomas’ header and again when Ella Toone volleyed home after Cuthbert briefly levelled.

But the Blues roared back in the second period. Kerr equalised and later gave her side breathing space with another fine strike following Reiten’s close-range finish.

Goalscorer Cuthbert said: “I feel like it’s the best one (title success) yet. The league’s getting tighter, more competitive, we’ve won it on the last day.

“Probably everyone was watching thinking we were down and out but never write off this team.

“We’ve got a top mentality, a top manager – what a day for the football club.”

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema in action against West Ham on Sunday
Jonas Eidevall’s Gunners did everything they could, securing a 2-0 win away to West Ham thanks to second-half goals from Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema, but it proved to be in vain.

Miedema’s future with the Gunners is uncertain, with the Dutch star out of contract this summer.

The Hammers confirmed after the match that Paul Konchesky was replacing Olli Harder as manager, the latter having informed the club of his desire to “pursue new opportunities”.

Former West Ham defender Konchesky, who has worked as Harder’s assistant for the past 12 months, has agreed a two-year deal.

Manchester City clinched the third Champions League berth with a 4-0 victory over Reading.

At kick-off they knew that if they lost and local rivals Manchester United won they would be pipped for third place, but City were comfortable by half-time after goals from Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw.

An 85th-minute goal from Ellen White and an added-time penalty from Alex Greenwood made the result safe, and means City head into the cup final in fine form.

Khadija Shaw (right) celebrates her goal
Tottenham consolidated fifth place with a 1-0 win over Leicester thanks to Ashleigh Neville’s goal early in the second half, while Brighton and Everton drew 1-1.

Nathalie Bjorn’s penalty in stoppage time gave the Toffees a half-time lead but it lasted just seven minutes after the restart when Aileen Whelan pulled Albion level.

Relegated Birmingham ended the season on a high with a 1-0 win over rivals Aston Villa.

Greek forward Veatriki Sarri netted the only goal in the 10th minute.

