Paul Konchesky proud to be named West Ham Women boss

Paul Konchesky has been appointed West Ham Women manager on a two-year deal following the departure of Olli Harder.

Former England defender Konchesky, who made 70 appearances for the Hammers between 2005 and 2007, has been working as Harder’s assistant since May 2021.

Harder has moved on after taking charge of his final match, a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

“This is a very proud moment for me. I’m really honoured to have been appointed,” Konchesky told club’s official website.

“I’m relishing both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role.

“West Ham is really close to my heart – it was a dream to play for the club and now to be in this position is something I am really excited about. I’m looking forward to getting started.”