Troy Parrott goal not enough for MK Dons as Wycombe progress

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 8.53pm
Troy Parrott scored for MK Dons (Nigel French/PA)
Troy Parrott scored for MK Dons (Nigel French/PA)

Wycombe reached a second League One play-off final in three seasons despite falling to a 1-0 defeat in the second leg of their semi-final against MK Dons.

The Dons placed the Chairboys under severe pressure for the majority of the contest at Stadium MK, but all they had to show for their efforts was Troy Parrott’s header in the first half.

Wycombe’s dream of a return to the Championship at the first time of asking remains alive, however, and they will face the winner of Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Wembley on May 21.

MK Dons came within inches of halving the deficit within 65 seconds of the kick-off when Harry Darling’s header from a Scott Twine corner looped against the bar.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale then had to prevent Theo Corbeanu’s cross sneaking in at his near post before Twine shot wide when well-positioned in the Chairboys’ penalty area.

It was part of a frantic start by the Dons, who appeared to be men in a hurry, and they had another half-chance when Dan Harvie flicked a header wide from Twine’s free-kick.

The breakthrough they deserved came after 26 minutes when Hiram Boateng’s ball into the box picked out Parrott coming around the back and his header looped in over Stockdale.

Twine then threatened twice from free-kicks in quick succession, first forcing Stockdale to tip over before sending another effort into the side-netting.

The only frustration for MK Dons following a dominant first-half display was they could not level the tie before half-time, with Corbeanu having a shot turned behind by Stockdale’s foot.

The hosts continued to press after the restart, and it took a brilliant last-ditch challenge from Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson to get in the way of Parrott’s effort.

Stockdale then came to Wycombe’s rescue again when he produced a terrific save to keep out a vicious effort from Corbeanu.

Having hardly threatened at all, the Chairboys almost came up with a sucker-punch when midfielder Dominic Gape shot wide from just outside the box.

The chances had finally started to dry up for the Dons, who brought on striker Connor Wickham as time started to run out.

Ten minutes after his arrival, Wickham headed Kaine Kesler Hayden’s cross over the bar before Stockdale had one more save to pull off, from Parrott in stoppage time, as Wycombe held on.

