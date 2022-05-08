I enjoy it here – Brighton boss Graham Potter dismisses links to Tottenham job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I enjoy it here – Brighton boss Graham Potter dismisses links to Tottenham job

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 10.33pm
Brighton head coach Graham Potter has been linked with Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter has dismissed reports suggesting he could replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham head coach.

Potter has emerged as the favourite to take over at Spurs, should the Italian depart this summer.

Conte is yet to commit his future to the north London club beyond the current campaign amid links with French champions Paris St Germain.

Antonio Conte was appointed by Tottenham in November
Potter has guided the Seagulls to their highest Premier League points tally this term and underlined his credentials with Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Yet the 46-year-old, whose Albion contract runs until 2025, insists he is happy at the Amex Stadium.

“You guys (the media) sometimes put stuff in the newspapers that’s not exactly true,” said Potter.

“What can I say? It’s got to the point now where there’s not even a vacancy and you’re getting linked to it. I don’t know what to say.

“I’ve never said I want to leave at all.

“It wasn’t so long back that I was probably getting criticism and if you’d gone on some local fan sites, I bet I wasn’t the flavour of the month, so things change pretty quickly – let’s not forget that.

“But I’ve always had the support of Tony (Bloom, Brighton owner) and the board and they’ve given me chance to work, so I’m grateful for that and I enjoy it here.”

Potter was linked with Tottenham last summer following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho but the role eventually went to Nuno Espirito Santo, who was later sacked and replaced by Conte.

Despite suffering six straight defeats in February and March, ninth-placed Albion are closing in on maiden top-half Premier League finish after dismantling United courtesy of goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard.

The south-coast club have 47 points – six more than they have managed in any of their previous seasons following promotion in 2017 – ahead of fixtures against Leeds and West Ham.

Former Ostersunds coach Potter concedes it will be tough to improve on a record-breaking campaign.

“The reality of it is the leagues are determined by resources and finance, then you’ve got to think about how you can beat that,” he replied, when asked if there is a ceiling to what Brighton can achieve.

Graham Potter's Brighton enjoyed a thumping 4-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday
“And how you beat that is having an idea, aligning the idea to the resources you have, sticking together, working, trying to create something that is unique, that people can buy into and enjoy.

“That’s what we achieved in Sweden for example – to get Ostersunds to the last 32 of the Europa League, I would say miracle is downplaying that a little bit.

“But it’s not just down to one person, it’s down to the whole club.”

Potter saw Ben White join Arsenal for £50million last summer before fellow defender Dan Burn moved to Newcastle in January.

England defender Ben White swapped Brighton for Arsenal last summer
Yet he is not concerned about the prospect of further departures.

“We’ve sold £65million’s worth of players in the last two windows and we’ve managed to improve, so it can be done,” he said.

“I can’t sit here and say we’re going to keep all of our players for the next three years because it’s impossible. We have to be brave in that.

“We’re not desperate to do anything but if people want to come and pay over the odds or big, big prices for our players then that’s life.”

