The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 5.01am
Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Manchester City moved a step closer to retaining the Premier League title by thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday while Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

At the other end of the table, Everton boosted their survival hopes, Leeds dropped into the bottom three and Watford were relegated.

The first-ever Miami Grand Prix took place on Sunday evening, while Chelsea were crowned winners of the Women’s Super League once again and Mark Cavendish won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia .

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

City bounced back from their Champions League exit at Real Madrid with a 5-0 hammering of Newcastle
Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League exit at Real Madrid with a 5-0 hammering of Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool's title hopes took a blow with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham
Liverpool’s title hopes  suffered a blow with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix (Darron Cummings/AP)
Chelsea won the Women's Super League
Chelsea won the Women’s Super League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mark Cavendish won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia
Mark Cavendish won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/LaPresse via AP)
Leeds slipped into the bottom three following defeat at Arsenal
Leeds slipped into the bottom three following defeat at Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Watford were relegated following a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace
Watford were relegated following a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Bristol Rovers thrashed Scunthorpe 7-0 to pip Northampton to third place on goals scored and secure promotion to League One
Bristol Rovers thrashed Scunthorpe 7-0 to pip Northampton to third place on goals scored and secure promotion to League One (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wycombe Wanderers celebrate reaching the League One play-off final despite a 1-0 loss at MK Dons
Wycombe celebrate reaching the League One play-off final despite a 1-0 loss at MK Dons (Nigel French/PA)
Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett won her first Badminton Horse Trials title in record-breaking fashion
Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett won her first Badminton Horse Trials title in record-breaking fashion (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sir Alastair Cook scored a century in each innings as Essex drew with Yorkshire
Sir Alastair Cook scored a century in each innings as Essex drew with Yorkshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen celebrates winning the Betfred British Masters
Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen celebrates winning the Betfred British Masters (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Teenager Carlos Alcaraz
Teenager Carlos Alcaraz won the Madrid Open (Paul White/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier